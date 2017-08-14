Ackman filing works to defuse tension with ADP

The drama between Pershing Square's Bill Ackman and ADP (ADP +0.7% ) chief Carlos Rodriguez has taken another turn, with an Ackman filing working to change the narrative around his quest for board seats and change at the company.

According to the filing, Rodriguez meant to send an email to his legal team but delivered it to Ackman instead; the mail said that Rodriguez had disregarded Ackman's talk about being open to working with ADP's current management because he didn't find it credible, according to the filing.

Ackman's filing suggests he has been willing to work with Rodriguez rather than pushing for his ouster.

Rodriguez had referred to Ackman as a "spoiled brat" Thursday, suggesting that Ackman was trying to push a long-established nomination deadline because he wanted to take a vacation.

Ackman is detailing his thesis for the company -- in which he's made a $4B bet -- in a conference call this Thursday.