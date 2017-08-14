Harmony Gold -4% after warning on full-year earnings

Harmony Gold (HMY -3.8% ) says it expects FY 2017 net profit will come in lower than the year-ago period, due to impairment charges and legal costs.

HMY sees EPS for the year ended June 30 of $0.05-$0.08, compared with $0.15 in FY 2016; excluding exceptional costs, HMY expects FY 2017 EPS of $0.20-$0.23, higher than adjusted EPS of $0.15 recorded a year ago.

HMY expects to record an impairment of ~1.7B rand (US$131M) following its annual life-of-mine planning process and a provision of 917M rand ($70M) for a possible silicosis class action settlement.