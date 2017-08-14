Former Microsoft AI expert says why Cortana fell behind Amazon's Alexa

Qi Lu was formerly an AI expert at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) but moved to Baidu early this year. Lu tells Wired why Microsoft’s Cortana fell behind Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa.

“Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft, technologically, were ahead of Amazon by a wide margin. But look at the AI race today. The Amazon Alexa ecosystem is far ahead of anybody else in the United States. It’s because they got the scenario right. They got the device right. Essentially, Alexa is an AI-first device,” says Lu.

Lu says Google and Microsoft both made the mistake of focusing on phone and PC assistants rather than a dedicated device, which allowed Amazon to pull ahead.

Google now has the Google Home, which tops the smart speaker market in terms of revenue, but Microsoft still lacks a dedicated device.

