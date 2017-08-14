Strip centers over malls - Brixmor upgraded at Mizuho

The common wisdom in age of Amazon says high-end malls located in well-to-do-areas and offering more in the way of "experiences" will hold up better than strip centers. Mizuho's Haendel St. Juste takes exception, noting malls have higher occupancy costs and much greater apparel exposure.
While strip centers look to have bottomed in Q2, malls have further to fall, he argues.
Liking its favorable valuation and its lower rents, he upgrades Brixmor Property Group (BRX +2.2%) to Buy from Neutral. The $22 price target is about 10% upside from the current level.