JD.com pursues Alibaba with luxury platform creation

JD.com (JD -3.5% ) plans to expand into an online luxury platform, an attempt to keep up with Alibaba (BABA +1.7% ) in the race for high-end spending.

Alibaba launched its luxury-brand platform earlier this month; meanwhile, JD.com invested $400M in June for a stake in the UK's Farfetch, focused on high-end goods.

China's consumers account for 30% of luxury spending worldwide, and the time is right for Chinese platforms to move on the initiative with the government looking to stem capital outflows.

