Omeros' OMS721 continues to demonstrate treatment benefit after one year in IgA nephropathy patients; shares ahead 5%

The market's up move notwithstanding, Omeros (OMER +4.9% ) perks up, albeit on light volume, after the company announced positive long-term data on OMS721 in patients with immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy.

Three of the four patients in the Phase 2 clinical trial continued to experience substantial reductions in proteinuria (protein in the urine) one year after treatment.

Professor of renal medicine in the Department of Infection, Immunity & Inflammation at University of Leicester Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P. says, “The durable reduction in proteinuria that we’re seeing with OMS721 for one year after cessation of treatment is unprecedented in my experience. With this one-year follow-up, we are also seeing improvement in eGFR, which usually takes significantly longer to be evident. Two of the four patients demonstrated a slight increase, with one of the patients showing an exciting response of 50 percent improvement.”

A Phase 3 study is on tap for later this year.

Orphan Drug- and Breakthrough Therapy-tagged OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) which plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system, which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

