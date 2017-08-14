Sirius XM names ESPN's Connolly its head of ad sales

Mike Connolly has been tapped for a key role at Sirius XM (SIRI +1% ), taking over advertising sales for the satellite radio firm.

Connolly has been the VP of Advertising Sales and Affiliate Sales for ESPN Audio Network and has spent three decades in media sales. He replaces Bette Rockmore in the new role; the company has seen double-digit ad revenue growth for six of the past seven years.

He'll report to Chief Content officer Scott Greenstein and have responsibility for sales across all of Sirius' channels that take ads (including entertainment, news, comedy and sports).