Interpublic Group +2.7% as Pivotal boosts rating to Buy

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is up 2.7% today after an upgrade to Buy at Pivotal Research.

Analyst Brian Wieser joins mostly bullish sentiment on the stock, with nearly a dozen Buy ratings on the sell side. Jefferies Group reiterated its Buy after last month's earnings report, as did BMO Capital Markets, Argus and Telsey Advisory Group.

Flying in the face of those ratings last month was lone bear Atlantic Securities, which downgraded to Underweight after the results.

Wieser and Pivotal have a price target of $24 on IPG, implying 13% upside from here.