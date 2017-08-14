GE's Immelt to stay on Trump's manufacturing panel after Merck CEO leaves

General Electric (GE +0.7% ) Chairman Jeffrey Immelt says he will remain on Pres. Trump's American Manufacturing Council.

Merck CEO Ken Frazier quit the group this morning after saying Trump failed to condemn strongly enough the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., that led to the death of an anti-racism protester.

GE says in a statement that it “has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or racism, and we strongly condemn the violent extremism in Charlottesville over the weekend” but adds that “it is important for GE to participate in the discussion on how to drive growth and productivity in the U.S.”