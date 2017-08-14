Apple discusses bringing Watch to Aetna members

CNBC reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) held secret talks last week to discuss bringing the Apple Watch to the health insurer’s 23M members.

Aetna already offers an Apple Watch to 50K employees but now wants to extend a free or discounted wearable device as a membership perk.

Apple fell to third in the global wearables market in Q2, according to Strategy Analytics. Xiaomi topped the market with 3.7M shipments, Fitbit followed with 3.4M, and Apple shipped 2.8M units.

Apple shares are up 1.67% .

Aetna shares are up 2.24% .

