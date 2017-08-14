Rovio reportedly set to seek $2B valuation through IPO

Rovio, maker of the hit mobile game (and now multimedia franchise) Angry Birds, is reportedly looking at an initial public offering that could value it at $2B, though it faces risks based on its dependence on its feathered friends.

The company could seek to raise $400M in a local market listing, Bloomberg reported. But it faces a tough IPO environment for mobile entertainment firms, many of which have seen prices fall off double digits from the initial offering in the past year.

IPO proceeds would help the company fund Angry Birds Movie 2, which it plans for 2019; the first film made about $350M worldwide but surely gave a healthy boost to merchandise sales as well.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was reportedly considering the firm as an acquisition target earlier this summer.

Five years ago, Rovio reportedly said no to a $2.3B offer from Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and the industry has tightened somewhat since. Bloomberg's Lionel Laurent says despite the first film's success and a pivoting game business model (toward cash for in-game items), it may need to go public with the promise of something new and different.