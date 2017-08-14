Lillis Energy reports strong initial production growth in Delaware Basin

Lillis Energy (LLEX -3.7% ) surrenders early gains and is now in the red after saying initial production from its recently drilled wells in the Delaware Basin in Texas exceeded internal projections.

LLEX says its three new wells averaged a combined 1,916 net boe/day during June and grew to 2,674 net boe/day through last Monday, Aug. 7, and CEO Jim Linville says he is confident a fourth well, known as the Lion, "is on track to repeat similar results."

LLEX also says it has entered into a 10-year gas gathering, processing and purchase agreement with Lucid Energy Delaware to support LLEX's drilling program in the Delaware Basin.

Following the announcements, SunTrust analysts began covering LLEX with a Buy rating and $7 price target.