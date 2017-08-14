Canaccord Genuity sees upside for Darden Restaurants

Canacaccord Genuity reiterates a Buy rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI -0.6% ) after taking in the company's presentation at a growth conference.

The investment firm notes the low labor turnover rate at Darden and favorable growth of the off-premise business.

Also of note is the significant upside is seen from the Cheddar's acquisition. "Management expects the Cheddar's acquisition to be highly accretive, and sees opportunities on technology (new systems, such as KDS), brand awareness, and footprint growth," advises Canaccord. "The growth strategy will be to fill in markets over the coming years, with an ultimate target of 500+ locations," reads the analyst note.

Canaccord's $102 price target on Darden is 22.9X the firm's estimate for 2018 EPS of $4.45.