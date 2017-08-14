Benchmark explains lawsuit, Uber's former CEO hires new lawyers

Benchmark Capital responds to criticisms of its lawsuit against Travis Kalanick with a letter saying the former CEO is impeding Uber’s (Private:UBER) search for his replacement.

Benchmark says it told Kalanick a month ago the firm was ready to pursue litigation due to his continued involvement in day-to-day operations that has also complicated finding a new CFO.

Recode reports Kalanick has hired new lawyers to try and move the Benchmark suit to arbitration.

