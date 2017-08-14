Duke Energy buys first solar project in New York

Duke Energy (DUK +0.3% ) agrees to acquire the 24.9 MW Shoreham Solar Commons project on Long Island, one of New York's largest solar projects, from Invenergy; financial terms are not disclosed.

The Long Island Power Authority will purchase power produced at the plant under a 20-year agreement, valued at $177M by the New York State Comptroller’s office.

The project, currently under construction by Invenergy - North America's largest independent wind power generation company - is expected to be complete in Q2 2018.