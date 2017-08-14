Amazon announces AWS Macie security tool, Glue ETL service

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services announces Amazon Macie, a machine learning security service that helps prevent data loss and gives AWS a security tool similar to what Microsoft’s Azure offers.

Macie recognizes sensitive data such as passwords, personally identifiable information, and intellectual property then issues alerts for abnormal access of the information.

The service seems based on the Macie tool from Harvest.ai, a start-up Amazon acquired early this year for $19M.

AWS has also made AWS Glue available to all customers. Glue is a fully managed extract, transform, and load service that makes it easier for customers to prep and load data into the cloud.

Amazon shares are up 1.41%.

Previously: Amazon Web Services reportedly acquires data security startup Harvest.ai (Jan. 9)