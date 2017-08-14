Banks lead S&P rally

The broad banking sector (KRE +2%), (KBE +1.9%) has about doubled the S&P 500's 0.95% advance today. The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF +1.3%).
Trading volume, however - 20% below Friday's quiet action - can only be described as anemic. The financials were the 2nd-worst-performing sector during last week's selloff.
Among the movers: Bank of America (BAC +2.3%), Regions Financial (RF +2.4%), PNC Financial (PNC +2.3%), Ameritrade (AMTD +1.3%), MetLife (MET +1.5%)
