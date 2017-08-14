Banks lead S&P rally

The broad banking sector (KRE +2% ), (KBE +1.9% ) has about doubled the S&P 500's 0.95% advance today. The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF +1.3% ).

Trading volume, however - 20% below Friday's quiet action - can only be described as anemic. The financials were the 2nd-worst-performing sector during last week's selloff.

Among the movers: Bank of America (BAC +2.3% ), Regions Financial (RF +2.4% ), PNC Financial (PNC +2.3% ), Ameritrade (AMTD +1.3% ), MetLife (MET +1.5% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF