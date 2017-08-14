Microsoft internal memo pushes back on Consumer Reports decision

Paul Thurrott has seen an internal memo detailing Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) response to last week’s Consumer Reports decision to remove its recommendation from the Surface products.

Microsoft corporate VP Panos Panay seems to attribute the Consumer Reports survey results to customers unhappy with the previous generation Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 customers.

The Surface Book and Pro 4 were problematic devices that forced a Microsoft apology before the newer, improved models were released. The Book and Pro 4 had return rates of 17% and 16%, respectively.

Microsoft says newer Surface devices have lower return rates, higher customer satisfaction, and better quality that stand against the Consumer Reports findings.

Microsoft shares are up 1.48% .

