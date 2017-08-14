Pareteum +15% as Q2 beats, backlog rises

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 15% after it posted better-than-expected Q2 results along with a sharp gain in revenue backlog.

The company posted $3.2M in revenues, up 16% Q/Q and above expectations for $3.1M, and achieved positive EBITDA of $0.463M -- up 334% and vs. expectations for an EBITDA loss of $0.17M.

Meanwhile, revenue backlog rose 41% from the first quarter to hit $60M, up nearly threefold from the beginning of 2016.

Gross margins improved to 71% vs. 70% in Q1 and a year ago. Operating loss narrowed by 37% Q/Q to $1.2M, and net loss per share fell to $0.10 from a Q1 loss of $0.14.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release