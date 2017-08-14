Inpex's giant FPSO arrives in Australia, to ramp up battle with Shell

The Ichthys Venturer floating production, storage and offloading facility, the last major component of Australia's $180B liquefied natural gas construction boom, arrived in the country's waters today and will be permanently moored in the Browse Basin off the Western Australian coast to handle the Ichthys field.

The move heightens a race between Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Japan's Inpex (OTCPK:IPXHF) to start chilling gas for export in 2018.

The Ichthys project is Japan's biggest overseas investment and first LNG megaproject, but first production, due by March 2018, will be more than a year behind target, and costs have soared more than 10% to $37B since the project's approval in 2012.

Shell's nearby $12.6B Prelude project - the world's largest floating LNG facility, which arrived last month - also is behind schedule.

Whichever project starts first will pump gas away from the other's field as the two straddle the same reservoirs.