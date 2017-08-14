Seven Stars Cloud -21% as Q2 loss widens

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) -- formerly Wecast Network, formerly You On Demand -- is off 20.9% today after posting Q2 results where losses widened as the company underwent another transformation, toward focusing on three cloud areas for commercial enterprises.

The company's working with a new business line vs. a year ago, and revenue changed accordingly (to $43.3M this quarter vs. a year-ago $1.5M).

Cost of revenue was also $43.3M, though.

Net loss widened to $3.7M from a loss of $1.6M.

The company also announced two new joint ventures: one with Ocasia Group Holdings (a purchasing agent for major energy companies) and another with Beijing Urban Construction Holdings Materials Industry, a major national and provincial project builder.

Seven Stars Cloud pointed to them as the kind of partners it's now seeking, doing billions of dollars a year in purchasing and procurement turnover.

Conference call to come at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Press Release