Weyerhaeuser downgraded at BMO on concerns about log prices

Weyerhaeuser (WY) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $36 price target at BMO Capital, which says southern log prices, a key EBITDA driver for the company, remain depressed after a decade of sub-par demand and improving forest productivity.

While CEO Doyle Simon has made major business improvements at WY, including margin expansion on limited capital investment, he cannot fight a softening market, BMO believes.

“It could be years before southern log prices improve and the success of WY's Plum Creek merger hinges heavily on Southern timber performance,” the firm says, pointing out that WY has 7.4M acres tied directly to the southern U.S. market.