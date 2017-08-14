Tech sector up as semiconductors lead the way

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) trades up 1.54% near the end of the day driven by strength in semiconductor stocks.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.47% with (NVDA +7.9% ), (AMD +4.3% ), and (MU +4.4% ) as leaders.

Nvidia received a Buy rating from Argus, made it into Goldman Sachs’ recommended growth stocks list, and had its price target upgraded to $190 by Canaccord.

AMD gained on the commercial release of its Radeon RX Vega graphics cards and Radeon Packs.

Micron benefitted from Samsung increasing DRAM pricing in Q4.

Related ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL

