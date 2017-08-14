International Paper +2% following DA Davidson upgrade

International Paper (IP +1.9% ) is higher after DA Davidson upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $62 price target, praising IP's successful containerboard price increases, strong box shipments and a rebound in its pulp business.

Davidson notes IP has successfully implemented two increases in containerboard prices since Q4 results, while box shipments rose 3% during H1; also, the firm thinks EBITDA of IP's pulp business should jump 42% in FY 2018 after fluff prices rose, and fluff looks poised to make up a higher percentage of the company's revenue going forward, boosting overall results.

IP's overall comp sales should resume increasing this quarter and profits should rise by 19% in Q3, the firm says, which would be the company's first increase in its profits in six quarters.