FirstEnergy upgraded at Evercore as subsidiary bankruptcy more palatable

FirstEnergy (FE +0.9% ) was upgraded earlier to Outperform from In-Line with a $35 price target, up from $30, at Evercore ISI even as the company's FirstEnergy Solutions subsidiary is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.

Evercore says FE's financial exposure to a FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could be less than the $1.2B the firm was expecting in May, when it downgraded shares to In-Line from Outperform, and the firm also says it is now more comfortable about some of those financial exposures, such as a theoretical obligation to fund dry cask storage for FES' nuke plants, or is being discounted in the stock price.

The firm sees FE's recent engagement with FES bondholders as potentially facilitating a faster resolution of uncertainty than it had feared.