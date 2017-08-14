Conatus completes enrollment in mid-stage NASH study of emricasan

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) hits the enrollment target of ~300 participants in its Phase 2b clinical trial, ENCORE-NF, assessing emricasan for the treatment of patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and stage 1 - 3 fibrosis.

The study will randomize patients 1:1:1 to receive 5 mg or 50 mg of emricasan or placebo twice daily for 72 weeks. The primary endpoint is biopsy-based improvement in fibrosis by at least one stage versus placebo using a scoring system called NASH CRN without worsening of steatohepatitis.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2018.

Fast Track-tagged emricasan inhibits a family of enzymes that modulate essential cellular functions called caspases. The functions include those involved in apoptosis and inflammation. Caspases 3 and 7 are major players in apoptosis. These enzymes cleave a key protein called CK18 (cytokeratin-18), part of which is the small fragment cCK18, which correlates to the magnitude of hepatocyte apoptosis. Emricasan inhibits apoptosis regardless of the stimuli that causes it.