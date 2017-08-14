ParkerVision shares up after Q2 results feature smaller losses

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) reports Q2 results with no reported revenue, compared to $250K consensus, and loss per share of $0.18 compared to the $0.24 loss per share consensus estimate. Note that consensus in this case is based on low analyst coverage.

ParkerVision began the quarter with $2.9M in cash and equivalents and ended with $852K. The company used $3.78M in net cash for operating activities, up from $2.96M in last year’s quarter.

The company announces an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co. for common stock sales up to an aggregate of $4.4M.

Upcoming legislation update: infringement case against Qualcomm and Apple in Florida middle district reopened in May with Markman hearing scheduled for January; Infringement cases against LG and Apple for Qualcomm-based devices awaiting validity decision in Munich, Germany; German infringement case against Apple for Intel devices scheduled for November.

ParkerVision shares closed today up 17.71% and are up 1.46% aftermarket.

