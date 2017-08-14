Synchrony Financial up 3% after Berkshire Hathaway discloses stake

The latest 13F from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shows a 17.5M share stake in the roughed-up credit card issuer (shares down 18% YTD). The filing also shows Berkshire exited its GE stake over the last quarter. Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) was spun out of GE about three years ago; shares are up 2.9% after hours.

The 13F also shows a new 18.6M share stake in Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) - an investment that had been announced in late June.

Boosted stakes for Berkshire: Bank of New York (NYSE:BK), GM, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

13F three months earlier