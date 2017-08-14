S&P sports biggest one-day gain since April as investors breathe easier

Stocks enjoyed broad gains as investors bought the dip after the weekend passed without any further deterioration of the North Korean situation.

The S&P 500 gained 1% for its strongest showing since April 24 and is now within 15 points, or 0.6%, of a record high.

"We’re just one headline or tweet away from more volatility. At the same time, the earnings season was tremendously strong, and [investors are] re-evaluating that and buying on last week’s weakness,” says Peter Andersen, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Co.

The real estate sector (+1.7%) topped today's leaderboard but the top-weighted tech (+1.6%) and financial (+1.4%) sectors drove the upbeat performance in which 10 of the 11 S&P industry sectors finished in the green.

Energy (-0.3%) was the lone laggard as U.S. crude oil tumbled 2.5% to a three-week low $47.59/bbl, much of it coming after the EIA said that it expects oil production to increase by 117K bbl/day next month.

U.S. Treasury prices fell to start the week, giving back part of their gains from late last week the benchmark 10-year yield added 3 bps to 2.22%.