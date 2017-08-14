Extreme Networks jumps 10% after Q4 beat, strong guidance

Extreme Networks (EXTR +8% ) is up another 10% after hours following fiscal Q4 results where it swung to a better profit than expected and issued strong guidance for the start of its new fiscal year.

Revenues rose 28% and EPS gained 70% to $0.17. Operating margin was 12.2% on a non-GAAP basis, 360 basis points better than the prior year's Q4.

Gross margin, meanwhile, improved 480 basis points (9%) to 56.9%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $140.8M (up 33%); Service, $38M (up 12%).

Cash and investments came to $130.5M at quarter's end, up $36.4M Y/Y. Inventory ending the quarter was $45.9M.

For Q1 the company is targeting $200M-$210M in revenues (well above consensus for $168M), non-GAAP gross margin of 55.5%-57.5%, opex of $105M-$109M and EPS of $0.11-$0.17 (above an expected $0.08).

