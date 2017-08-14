Voxeljet reports Q2 results with 33% drop in Systems revenue

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) reports Q2 earnings with revenue down over 18% on the year. Systems revenues were down 33.4% to €2.5M due largely to low printer sales. Services revenues increased 5.2% to €2.6M due to higher contributions from subsidiaries in America and China, which offset lower contributions from the UK.

The gross profit margin for the Systems segment increased to 36.4% from 29.1% in the prior year’s quarter. Gross profit margin for the Services segment was 45.4%, down from 48% last year due to lower release of accruals for compensation.

Q3 guidance reiterated with revenue from €7M to €8M.

Full year guidance reiterated: revenue, €26M to €28M; gross margin, above 40%.

Voxeljet shares are down 0.48% aftermarket.

