Cumulus Media +28% after Q2 revenues beat, profits grow fivefold

Nanocap Cumulus Media (CMLS +1.2% ) has gained 27.9% after hours following the release of Q2 earnings where it grew revenues slightly but quintupled net income.

EBITDA of $67.4M was up 6.7% Y/Y and beat an expected $60.3M.

Net revenue by segment: Radio Station Group, $208.6M (down 0.7%); Westwood One, $81.2M (up 6.1%); Corporate and other, $701,000 (up 0.3%).

Net income by segment: Radio Station Group, $46.8M (up 0.9%); Westwood One, $10.98M (up $10.09M from year ago).

Capex was $7.5M for the quarter (up 2.3%). Cash and equivalents came to $141.2M, up 7.6% Y/Y.

