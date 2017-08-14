Corvex ups active stake in Energen to 10.1%, warns of proxy fight

Top Energen (NYSE:EGN) shareholder Corvex Management earlier today threatened a proxy battle against the company if it did not agree to add the activist investor's nominees to its board.

Corvex said in an SEC filing that it raised its stake in EGN to 10.1%, passing a threshold that allows shareholders of the company to call a special meeting, which Keith Meister's hedge fund says it will do if discussions fail to result in new board members; Corvex wants to expand the board to 15 members from nine and fill the vacancies with its nominees.

Corvex first targeted EGN in May, calling on it to explore a sale of the company; a few weeks later, EGN said it would stick to its business plan after reviewing Corvex's proposal and other strategic alternatives.