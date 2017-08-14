YY off 2.3% on new $463M share offering

YY (YY +2.1% ) is 2.3% lower after hours in U.S. trading following news that it's launching an offering of 5.75M American depositary shares.

That's about $463M worth as of today's closing. Each of those ADS represents 20 Class A common shares of the Chinese firm.

Underwriters get a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 862,500 ADS to cover overallotments.

The company will use proceeds for general purposes and debt repayment.

Joint book-runners are Credit Suisse USA, Goldman Sachs Asia, andj China Renaissance Securities.