VF Corp. +3% following praise for Williamson-Dickie deal

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) climbed 3.1% in today's trade on news of its plan to purchase Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co., the maker of Dickies work apparel, for $820M, VFC's first acquisition in six years.

CEO Steve Rendle says the deal gives VFC a leading position in the global workwear marketplace, which it estimates is a $30B/year, and lifts the company's access to the service and medical sectors, which he says offers an even higher rate of growth than traditional construction and oil and gas businesses.

"It's hardly the sexiest business," writes Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland, but Dickies uniforms "will give VF a relatively stable stream of revenue in a growing industry where competition is more fragmented."

Wells Fargo's Ike Boruchow says the deal "fulfills VFC's mission to find accretive growth driven deals, and leverages VFC's historical expertise," and given the company's upsized guidance including the deal, the firm raises earnings estimates and its stock price target to $65 from $63.