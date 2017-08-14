With CEO's exit for Pandora, Sling TV resets leadership

With its CEO Roger Lynch taking over at Pandora Media, Sling TV (DISH +0.4% ) is rearranging its mangement ranks.

The streaming service is being put under the purview of Dish COO/president Erik Carlson, effective Aug. 31.

Lynch, the first CEO of Sling TV, guided the service through its 2015 launch and built it to an estimated 1.4M subscribers.

"Erik is positioned to fully support and grow our enterprise's portfolio, including our Sling TV asset, as we work to connect 100% of the country through satellite, OTT, wireless and even digital over-the-air offerings," says Dish CEO Charlie Ergen.