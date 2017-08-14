Navistar ordered to pay $31M in first judgment lost over faulty engines

A Tennessee jury rules Navistar (NYSE:NAV) must pay $31M in damages for failing to disclose problems with its engines, in the first judgment against the truck maker from dozens of lawsuits filed for damages related to the MaxxForce engine.

Costs related to a faulty exhaust system on the MaxxForce nearly sent NAV into bankruptcy five years ago as customers fled to other truck brands, and lawsuits filed for damages stemming from the engine’s poor performance are just starting to come to trial; NAV abandoned the troubled exhaust-treatment system in 2012 and has taken back thousands of trucks with MaxxForce engines and repaired the engine problems.

NAV says similar suits have been dismissed in half a dozen states, although ~20 complaints reportedly remain active.