CNBC: Benchmark threatened to block Uber investments over expanded board

Key investor Benchmark Capital has made repeated threats to block other investments in Uber (Private:UBER) unless the company's board is capped at 8 people, CNBC reports -- another aspect of the firm's head-butting with Uber's former CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Kalanick moved in June 2016 to increase the board size to 11, and since then Uber has reportedly been approached with three possible investment proposals (SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group and a consortium led by Sherpa's Shervin Pishevar).

But Benchmark has said it would try to block any investment until the three extra board seats were eliminated, according to the report.

Two of the three extra seats are vacant (Kalanick took one after vacating the CEO's seat), meaning the board sits at nine now, but Kalanick has been actively involved in trying to fill the other two spots.

