Other 'Walking Dead' producers sue AMC over profits

Other producers and co-creators of AMC Networks' (AMCX -0.2% ) smash hit The Walking Dead are joining co-creator Frank Darabont in a lawsuit against the network that could amount to the biggest profits litigation in television history.

Damages to AMC could reach $1B and most definitely have an effect on the future of the program -- and possibly of the network itself.

Co-creator Robert Kirkman (who built the comic book that the series is based on) and producers Gale Ann Hurd, Glen Mazzara and David Alpert are joining in with their own claims that they're being cheated by accounting irregularities.

As in Darabont's suit, the plaintiffs question the amount "paid" by the network to its own studio arm for airing rights.

AMD's imputed license fee has moved from $1.45M per episode (in the first four seasons) to $2.4M, but is less than non-imputed license fees paid to outside series Better Call Saul and Mad Men (which haven't commanded TWD's killer ratings).