Vanguard enhances push for corporate disclosure on climate change risk

Vanguard Group, the biggest U.S. mutual fund firm with ~$4T in assets, says it is urging companies to disclose how climate change could affect their business and asset valuations.

"Our support for these proposals is not a matter of ideology, it's a matter of economics," Vanguard's investment stewardship officer tells Reuters. "To the extent there are significant risks to a company's long-term value proposition, we want to make sure there is long-term disclosure of those risks to the market."

Vanguard and other fund companies have pushed for passage of some high-profile shareholder resolutions on climate risk at major oil and gas producers including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) during the spring proxy season; it declines to discuss the reasoning behind votes at XOM and elsewhere until the tallies are made public in filings due later this month.

