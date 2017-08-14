'Annabelle' sequel tops lackluster box-office weekend

Horror film Annabelle: Creation (TWX +0.4%) took the biggest piece of a still-shrinking summer box office pie over the weekend, easily outpacing holdovers and a children's animated film.
Overall, the top 12 films brought a combined $103.8M, Box Office Mojo notes -- down 6% from last weekend and setting the cumulative 2017 summer at 12% below last year's pace.
The Annabelle sequel drew $35M, clearing Dunkirk's (NYSE:TWX) fourth-week $10.9M, as well as Open Road's The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, which debuted with just $8.3M.
Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower (SNE +0.4%) was in the No. 4 spot with $7.8M while Girls Trip (CMCSA +1.9%) rounded out the top five, with $6.5M.
Dunkirk raised its cumulative domestic gross to $153.2M, and its worldwide total to $363.7M. Meanwhile, another film opening this weekend, The Glass Castle (LGF.A -0.8%, LGF.B -0.1%) hit just the No. 9 slot with $4.7M.