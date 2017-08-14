'Annabelle' sequel tops lackluster box-office weekend

Horror film Annabelle: Creation (TWX +0.4% ) took the biggest piece of a still-shrinking summer box office pie over the weekend, easily outpacing holdovers and a children's animated film.

Overall, the top 12 films brought a combined $103.8M, Box Office Mojo notes -- down 6% from last weekend and setting the cumulative 2017 summer at 12% below last year's pace.

The Annabelle sequel drew $35M, clearing Dunkirk's (NYSE:TWX) fourth-week $10.9M, as well as Open Road's The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, which debuted with just $8.3M.

Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower (SNE +0.4% ) was in the No. 4 spot with $7.8M while Girls Trip (CMCSA +1.9% ) rounded out the top five, with $6.5M.