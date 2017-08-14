Raymond James: Watch release critical to Fitbit profits

Fitbit (FIT +2.2% ) is nearing the launch of the follow-up to last year's Blaze watch, and the new release will be a high-stakes product for the company's profitability, says Raymond James.

Smartwatches are now where smartphones were in 2009, says analyst Tavis McCourt (reiterating an Outperform rating), "just recently allowing third-party app access to the platform” and "waiting for a 'killer app’."

Categories of wearables are beginning to merge, and McCourt expects older Fitbit products to wane: "Our estimate is ~20% decline in legacy products next year, and a 10-15% penetration of the base with the new smartwatch, but obviously results could come in much better or much worse than these estimates.”

There's a wide range of outcomes for Fitbit and it's frustrating to track due to extremely variable third-party sales data, he says.