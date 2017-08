Brexit Secretary David Davis is calling for a temporary customs union with the EU after Brexit, but also wants the country to negotiate other trade deals, which could be a sticking point in the divorce talks.

The Brexit transition will be, most likely two years, he added, while insisting there was no chance of the U.K. agreeing on a Brexit bill "number" by this fall.

FTSE 100 +0.3% to 7,375; Sterling -0.3% to $1.2927.

