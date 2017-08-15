Shire submits marketing application in Europe for lifitegrast for dry eye disease

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) files a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the UK, the reference state in the EU's decentralized procedure, seeking approval for lifitegrast, branded as Xiidra, for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Lifitegrast binds to a cell surface protein on white blood cells called integrin lymphocyte function-associated antigen-1 (LFA-1) which blocks its interaction with ICAM-1, an adhesion molecule that is over-expressed in corneal and conjunctival tissues in dry eye disease. LFA-1/ICAM-1 interaction leads to the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with dry eye disease.

The FDA approved it in July 2016.

