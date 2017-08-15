Comparable sales sparkle at Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable sales increased 6.3% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 4.9% gain. Comparable sales in the U.S. were up 6.6%.
Customer transactions rose 2.8% during the quarter, while the average ticket was up 3.6% to $63.05.
The retailer sees FY18 EPS of $7.29 vs. $7.15 prior and $7.24 consensus. The buyback target is lifted to $7B from $5B.
Previously: Home Depot beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 15)
HD +0.50% premarket to $155.03. Shares are up 15% YTD.
