Premarket analyst action - healthcare

PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) initiated with Outperform rating and $28 (22% upside) price target by Oppenheimer. Initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair. Initiated with Buy rating with a $28 price target by SunTrust. Initiated with Outperform rating by Raymond James.

Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (31% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE) downgraded to Perform from Outperform by Oppenheimer. Downgraded to Hold by Jefferies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) price target lowered to $34 (10% downside risk) from $39 by Stifel citing little to no dental consumable growth in North America until fiscal 2020. Also, rival Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will start selling Dentsply's (NASDAQ:XRAY) equipment next month.

