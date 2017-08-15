Advance Auto Parts down post Q2 results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales flat Y/Y in Q2.

Gross margin rate down 90 bps to 43.9% driven by the non-cash accounting impact of the planned inventory reduction as well as the increase in supply chain costs, unfavorable mix and commodity headwinds.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +120 bps to 35.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 220 bps to 8.6%.

Store count +14 Q/Q to 5,073.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: -3% to -1%; Adjusted operating income rate: -200 bps to -300 bps; Tax rate: 37.5% to 38%; Capex: ~$250M; Free cash flow: Minimum $300M; Diluted share count: ~74M; New stores: 60 to 65.