Futures point to opening gains

Building on yesterday's advance, U.S. stock index futures are up 0.3% , as tensions continued to ease between the U.S. and North Korea.

Pyongyang toned down its recent sharp rhetoric, saying it would watch what the U.S. does before making a decision on a threatened missile strike near Guam.

Oil is down 0.4% at $47.38/bbl, gold is 0.8% lower at $1280/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.25%.

