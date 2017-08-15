Valuation on American Eagle seen as attractive

FBR lifts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to a Buy rating after having the retailer lined up at Market Perform.

"AEO’s valuation is now attractive enough to compensate for mall risk in our opinion, and we see much lower risk to sales/EPS in 2017," writes analyst Susan Anderson. "AEO also has one of the highest FCF yields and dividend yields, to which we see little risk, unlike for some other spec retailers," she adds.