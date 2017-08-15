Toshiba, Western Digital comment on court decision

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) comment to Seeking Alpha on yesterday’s court decision preventing Toshiba from blocking access to certain shared data and from refusing to ship certain wafers and samples.

Western Digital: “This ruling allows our talented team to continue working productively alongside our JV colleagues to innovate and deliver cutting edge technology to our customers. We remain in constructive dialogue with Toshiba and its stakeholders, and continue to seek a solution that is in the best interest of all parties.”

Toshiba: ”While we are aware of the Judge’s ruling today, we do not expect any of the current ongoing litigation with Western Digital and SanDisk to limit us in proceeding with our business plans. I am extremely confident in our decision to move forward with timely unilateral investments in Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations – which will allow us to maintain our position as a leading player in the highly competitive 3D Flash memory market,” says Dr. Yasuo Naruke, Senior Executive Vice President.

Western Digital shares are up nearly 2% premarket.

Toshiba shares are down 4.5% .

